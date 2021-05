CUBA has strongly called on the international community to demand the immediate cessation of Israel’s aggression on Palestine. According to a statement from the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cuba condemns in the strongest possible terms the attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem and the indiscriminate bombings against the Palestinian people living in the Gaza Strip by Israel’s military forces, which have caused more than 100 deadly casualties, the destruction of infrastructure and heavy economic damage.