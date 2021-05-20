newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lenawee County, MI

Lenawee County COVID-19 Update: May 19th, 2021

By WLEN News Staff
wlen.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAdrian, MI – The Lenawee County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated their COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday. The LCHD reported 12 new confirmed cases, with 3 hospitalizations, and no new deaths… holding the countywide total at 155. The MDHHS reported 1,560 new confirmed cases...

www.wlen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Lenawee County, MI
Health
Lenawee County, MI
Government
Lenawee County, MI
Coronavirus
City
Adrian, MI
County
Lenawee County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#State Department#State Services#Health Services#Lchd#Mdhhs#Vaccine#Deaths#Doses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

COVID Emergency Rental Assistance funding available

On March 11, 2020, everyone across the state of Michigan woke up to the knowledge that our state had joined the ranks of those affected by the COVID-19 virus. Now, over a year later, the struggles caused by COVID-19 continue, and many of our neighbors may be wondering if there is any help out there as they continue to try to find a way to overcome the seemingly insurmountable costs to maintain their housing and keep their utilities. The Lenawee County Continuum of Care wants you to know there is hope for our Lenawee County neighbors!
Adrian, MIDaily Telegram

Pfizer vaccine available this weekend in Adrian for those 12 and older

ADRIAN — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic with the Pfizer vaccine will take place Saturday in Adrian. Anyone 12 or older can be vaccinated at the clinic, which will take place from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds, the Lenawee County Health Department announced Thursday. Appointments can be scheduled online at tinyurl.com/vaccinatelenawee or by phone at 517-264-4501. Walk-in appointments are also available.
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

Part of U.S. 12 dedicated to Michigan State Police Trooper Rodger M. Adams

FRANKLIN TWP. — Friends, relatives and co-workers of Michigan State Police Trooper Rodger M. Adams gathered Friday, 50 years to the day after his death in the line of duty. They gathered with representatives of the Michigan State Police post in Monroe and the Lenawee Community Foundation to dedicate a portion of U.S. 12 in Franklin Township to Adams' memory. He died May 14, 1971, in a crash on U.S. 12. Shortly after 1:15 a.m. that day, a news release from the Michigan State Police said, Adams and his partner were dispatched to investigate a traffic crash. Approximately one-half mile west of Tipton Highway, an oncoming car skidded around a curve and crossed the center line of the roadway. Adams swerved the patrol car to the right, but was unable to avoid the oncoming car. The two vehicles met nearly head-on.
Lenawee County, MIwlen.com

Must Marijuana Tax Dollars Be Spent a Certain Way?

Adrian, MI – Where will the money that municipalities in Lenawee County are allotted for their portion of adult-use marijuana taxes go towards? Roads? Schools? Infrastructure?. Adrian City Attorney Tamaris Henagan told WLEN News that the additional funding will just go to the General Fund, giving the individual governing bodies...
Lenawee County, MI13abc.com

Still no signs of missing Lenawee County woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been more than two weeks since anyone has seen a missing Lenawee County woman, and authorities say they still have been no signs of Dee-Ann Warner. The 52-year-old wife and mother was last seen April 25 at her house on Munger Road in Franklin Township,...
Lenawee County, MIMonroe Evening News

Great school districts start with great leadership

For the past year, Lenawee County superintendents have been leading their respective districts through the worst educational dilemma of their careers, often without much guidance from our state officials. However, they have persevered, they have met the challenge head on and they have provided the best educational opportunities for their students. Their demonstrated governance is an example of the superior educational leadership we have in Lenawee County.
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

Police: Parks in Tecumseh and Lenawee County are safe to use

TECUMSEH — Michigan State Police and Tecumseh police are assuring the public that parks are safe to use following the death of an Adrian woman. Both agencies have issued statements in recent days about the safety of local parks over concerns related to the death of Jessica Marie Fox, who was last seen alive March 21 at Indian Crossing Trails in Tecumseh. She was reported missing March 22, and her body was found April 8 in the River Raisin near Comfort Road in Raisin Township, just south of the Tecumseh city limits.
Lenawee County, MIwlen.com

Old Lenawee County Courthouse Renovation Still On-Track

Adrian, MI – On a recent View Point program, Lenawee County Administrator Marty Marshall updated the public on the multi-million-dollar renovation project at the Old Courthouse building. Marshall said that the county should ‘have the keys back’ by the end of August…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime...
Lenawee County, MIDaily Telegram

Veterans in 40 & 8 of Lenawee County distribute U.S. flags to students

The 40 & 8 of Lenawee County has distributed 986 miniature U.S. flags to students throughout the county. The project was a modified version of a program the veterans organization usually does where its members will visit schools and give a short program on flag regulations, proper care and why we honor and respect our flag. Because of the pandemic, they have not been able to give their usual program this year or last, so Nick Pulver, the 40 & 8's chef de gare, or commander, came up with the idea to drop off flags and brochures for first graders throughout the county.
Adrian, MIwlen.com

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Announces Adrian Outpatient Clinic Plans

Adrian, MI – The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System has announced the location of a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Adrian. The clinic is expected to open late Summer, or Fall, of 2021 on Riverside Avenue. The 2,500 square foot clinic will serve Veterans in Lenawee and surrounding counties and will provide Primary Care, Mental Health, Social Work, Dietetics, and Blood Draw services to more than 3,000 local Veterans.
Lenawee County, MIDaily Telegram

Volunteering is good for the soul

“I am of the opinion that my life belongs to the whole community and as long as I live, it is my privilege to do for it whatever I can.” — George Bernard Shaw. April was National Volunteer Appreciation Month, so I am a bit behind!. The United States has...
Adrian, MIwlen.com

Lenawee Community Foundation Announces 2021 Awards

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee Community Foundation had to cancel their 2021 honors event this year due to the pandemic, but they did virtually award winners for this year. Ben Negron was selected to receive the 2021 Lenawee Leadership Award… which honors a person or couple, who exemplify the underlying principle that the future of our county will be determined by the quality of its leadership.