Lenawee County COVID-19 Update: May 19th, 2021

On March 11, 2020, everyone across the state of Michigan woke up to the knowledge that our state had joined the ranks of those affected by the COVID-19 virus. Now, over a year later, the struggles caused by COVID-19 continue, and many of our neighbors may be wondering if there is any help out there as they continue to try to find a way to overcome the seemingly insurmountable costs to maintain their housing and keep their utilities. The Lenawee County Continuum of Care wants you to know there is hope for our Lenawee County neighbors!