George Belton Williams, age 58, departed this life on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Sumter. He was born on Aug. 2, 1962, in Sumter, to the late Frank and Bessie James Williams. The family is receiving friends from 3 to 7 p.m. daily at the home of his brother, Charles Williams, 931 Reaves St. Please use COVID-19 protocols.