'The status quo has got to go': McGeachin enters governor race

A violent hailstorm the afternoon of May 16, 1921, smashed windows all over Idaho Falls and broke practically all the lights off nearly all the lamp posts in the downtown business district. Automobile tops were smashed in. Damage was estimated in the thousands of dollars. Driven by violent winds, the storm began around 3:40 p.m., depositing more than an inch of hail in 10 minutes. Some of the hailstones were reported to be “as large as hen’s eggs,” according to news reports.