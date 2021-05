Outside of their 10 run game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers’ offense has struggled for much of the season. They currently rank 25th in total runs scored, 27th in team OPS, and 28th in team average. As always there is no one reason behind the lack of offensive output, in fact, there are likely many. But one thing we do know is that the struggles of Keston Hiura at the plate — who is supposed to be one of the Brewers better offensive players — certainly isn’t helping.