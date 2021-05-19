newsbreak-logo
Texas Government

Bowie street fest to honor tornado recovery efforts on Saturday

By KAUZ Team
newschannel6now.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWIE, Texas (TNN) - One year after an EF-1 tornado struck Bowie, the city is reuniting for a downtown street fest in honor of tornado recovery efforts. The 2021 We Are #BowieStrong(er) Street Fest will take place on Saturday, May 22 on Smythe Street in downtown Bowie. The event is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

