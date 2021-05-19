Bowie street fest to honor tornado recovery efforts on Saturday

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Cooke; Denton; Montague; Wise The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Montague County in north central Texas Eastern Wise County in north central Texas Western Denton County in north central Texas Cooke County in north central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 545 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Meunster to Slidell to Briar, with each storm moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Denton, Flower Mound, Gainesville, Sanger, Decatur, Briar, Roanoke, Pecan Acres, Krum, Argyle, Justin, Northlake, Muenster, New Fairview, Aurora, Boyd, St. Jo, Lindsay, Callisburg and Corral City. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 468 and 503. Interstate 35W between mile markers 68 and 85. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH