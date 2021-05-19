Bowie street fest to honor tornado recovery efforts on Saturday

Effective: 2021-04-29 04:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-29 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Collin; Cooke; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rockwall; Stephens; Tarrant; Wise; Young FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise and Young. In northeast Texas, Delta, Hopkins and Lamar. * Until 10 AM CDT this morning * Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts up to 6 inches will be possible. The heaviest rain will likely fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Multi-inch rainfall totals over a short time period could result in flash flooding. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.