Alert Issued For Missing Woman In Nyack

If Nyack was once called the “Gem of the Hudson,” then the gem of the gem must have been the 4.9-mile Nyack Beach river walk alongside an ever-changing Hudson River, towering Palisades, mature trees, and skies filled with eagles, falcons, herons, and geese. The lower parking lot of Nyack Beach State Park re-opened on May 8 after a two-year hiatus due to a collapsed downhill roadbed. The park itself was never closed, except for a spell during the COVID surge of April 2020. However, only the upper plateau was open with very limited parking. A zig-zag trail went from there to the river. So for most of the past two years, the parking lot was a long way away from the beautiful riverside trail, and the long trek up and down the hill posed a big accessibility problem.