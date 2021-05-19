newsbreak-logo
Alert Issued For Missing Woman In Nyack

By Zak Failla
dailyvoice.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleA multi-state alert has been issued for a 48-year-old woman who was reported missing out of the Hudson Valley. Rockland County resident Amy Clarke was reported missing by friends and family after last being seen in Nyack on Tuesday, May 18. Police described Clarke as being 5-foot-3 weighing approximately 115...

dailyvoice.com
