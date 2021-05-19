There are actually 2 distinct conflicts in Israel. It's important to distinguish them.

On the eve of the current violence in Israel/Palestine, something extraordinary was about to happen. For the first time, a new Israeli government was going to be formed dependent on the support of an independent Arab party: the Islamist Ra'am, led by Mansour Abbas. The coalition that would have supported that government would have been extraordinarily broad, ranging from the far left to the far right, united only by the determination to end Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure as prime minister. And while the architect of the coalition was the centrist leader of the Yesh Atid Party, Yair Lapid, the prime minister would initially have been the right-wing leader of the Yamina Party, Naftali Bennett.