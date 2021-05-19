newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

There are actually 2 distinct conflicts in Israel. It's important to distinguish them.

By Noah Millman
Posted by 
TheWeek
TheWeek
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

On the eve of the current violence in Israel/Palestine, something extraordinary was about to happen. For the first time, a new Israeli government was going to be formed dependent on the support of an independent Arab party: the Islamist Ra'am, led by Mansour Abbas. The coalition that would have supported that government would have been extraordinarily broad, ranging from the far left to the far right, united only by the determination to end Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure as prime minister. And while the architect of the coalition was the centrist leader of the Yesh Atid Party, Yair Lapid, the prime minister would initially have been the right-wing leader of the Yamina Party, Naftali Bennett.

theweek.com
TheWeek

TheWeek

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab World#Palestinians#Hamas#Israeli Government#Arab Coalition#Gaza War#Violent Clashes#The Yesh Atid Party#The Yamina Party#The European Union#The New York Times#White Party#Likud#New Hope Party#Jewish Israel#Arab Israelis#Factions#Arab Citizens#Israeli Law#Arab Families
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Bel Trew’s ‘Ask Me Anything’: The Independent’s correspondent answers your Israel-Gaza conflict questions

After a month of simmering tensions over the contested city of Jerusalem, one of the most intense bouts of fighting ever recorded erupted between Palestinians in Gaza and Israeli military. One week in, despite furious international efforts of mediation, it shows no signs of abating. Just before 2am Monday morning dozens of Israeli warplanes launched a ferocious wave of airstrikes overnight the army said was targeting an underground network of tunnels used by Hamas militants during conflict. Civilians on the ground described as many as 50 airstrikes in just 10 minutes, with photos showing the night’s sky over Gaza city...
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Israeli politics and the Palestine question: everything you need to know

As civilian causalities mount in Gaza, Israeli politicians of all hues must face the stark reality that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict cannot be managed but needs to be resolved. Relations between Palestinians and Israelis and between Jewish and Palestinian Israeli citizens have reached a new dangerous moment. The pretence that the conflict was marginal to Israeli politics has been exposed by the violent intercommunal strife in Jerusalem, Haifa, Lod, Jaffa and other cities.
Middle EastThe Daily Star

Violence in Palestine gave Netanyahu a political lifeline

The recent escalation of violence with the Palestinians, which has stoked nationalist passions, has made it more difficult for opposition parties in Israel to come together and form a coalition government against Benjamin Netanyahu, reports the American international relations magazine Foreign Policy. Naftali Bennett, a right-wing lawmaker and a key...
Middle Eastmidfloridanewspapers.com

Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people Sunday, Palestinian medics said. Despite the heavy death toll and international efforts to broker a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled the fourth war with Gaza’s Hamas rulers would rage on.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Israel-Palestine map: Gaza’s conflict hotspots and a history of violence at the border

Violence has again erupted in the Middle East between the Israeli army and Hamas, the death toll in the disputed territory of Gaza rising in the early hours of Friday morning after a fresh assault from the Israeli army saw ground troops join the operation.A total of 55 rockets were fired on Thursday in a coordinated effort that saw 160 planes from 12 different squadrons, as well as three brigade forces of infantry soldiers, operate together, Israeli army spokesperson Lt Col Jonathan Conricus said.He said the assault was aimed at destroying an “underground tunnel system” known as the “metro”...
Middle EastCenter for Strategic and International Studies

Israel and the Palestinians: From the Two-State Solution to Five Failed “States”

There is an important distinction between prediction and warning. No one can now predict how the current fighting between Israel and the Palestinians will end, or if it will even pause for a prolonged period – a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas can easily become the prelude to a new low-level, sporadic war of attrition or Intifada. History teaches all too well that any form of new agreement can become the prelude to new acts of political extremism and polarization – to acquiring new arms and defenses, taking new security measures, and creating forms of resistance and terrorism.
Middle Eastarise.tv

Israel-Gaza Conflict: Netanyahu Vows to Continue Strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “continue to respond forcefully” to rocket attacks as conflict with Palestinians in Gaza enters a seventh day. Israeli air strikes in Gaza killed at least three Palestinians early on Sunday, health officials said. Palestinian militants fired rockets towards Tel Aviv, causing people...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Yamina Makes Clear to Likud: Lapid Deal Not Dead Yet

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday met with the Likud’s negotiating team regarding continued contacts with Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett, and according to Kan 11 News, Yamina officials had sent a message to the Likud that “the deal with the change bloc is not dead yet.” The change bloc is the ever-illusive coalition of right-to-left parties and the Arabs whose one unifying goal is the removal of Netanyahu from his official residence on Balfour Street.
Middle Eastyournewsnet.com

Israel - Hamas Conflict Enters Day 6

Rescue crews on Sunday worked to free people trapped under the rubble of a residental building brought down by airstrikes on Gaza overnight. Footage shows rescue crews with an excavator speaking to survivors trapped underneath the building, as well as pulling out the body of a man killed in the strike.
Middle EastBangor Daily News

Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas both benefit from the perpetual war

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Gwynne Dyer’s new book is “Growing Pains: The Future of Democracy (and Work).”. “Objective allies” generally don’t even talk to each other. They don’t...
Middle EastThe Guardian

The Observer view on the Israel-Palestine conflict

The sudden rekindling of the Israel-Palestine conflict, and the ensuing horrors, is a shameful reminder of the international community’s almost criminal neglect of the crisis. There have been no substantive peace talks for more than a decade. Donald Trump’s “deal of the century” was a cruel sham. Efforts now under way to engineer a ceasefire, or what is called a “sustainable calm”, amount to applying a sticking plaster to a deeply felt, long-festering wound.
Middle EastDearborn Press & Guide

Israel at Seventy-three: Years of Conflict and Dispossession

The birth of the state of Israel is seen by Israel supporters as a miracle. For the Palestinians, it was not a miracle. It was a Nakba, a catastrophe. When Israel celebrates its independence, Palestinians mourn the loss of their homeland and the ongoing tragedies Israel has imposed on them. It was a foregone conclusion.
Middle EastNPR

The Latest Updates On The Israel And Gaza Conflict

A U.S. State Department envoy's in the Middle East seeking ways to try and calm fighting between Israelis and Palestinians. Meanwhile, the building that contains the bureaus of The Associated Press and Al Jazeera in Gaza has been flattened by a strike of Israeli warplanes. Israel says Hamas had intelligence offices there. It's the latest attack in six days of intense fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. At least 139 Palestinians in Gaza are dead. At least nine people in Israel have died.
Middle Eastnhpbs.org

Israel-Palestine conflict intensifies as violence escalates

Israeli forces targeted Gaza again on Saturday, striking down a tower housing offices of Al Jazeera and the Associated Press as well as residences. Hamas militia continued to attack Israeli cities including Tel Aviv. Israel has reported at least 7 deaths since the start of this conflict, the toll in Gaza is reported to be at least 126. NPR Correspondent Daniel Estrin joins.
Middle EastABC7 Chicago

'It's horrifying': Civilians tell of fear, uncertainty in Israel-Hamas conflict

GAZA CITY -- Even the moments of quiet in Gaza City come with their own psychological toll. "They're so precious," Najla, who did not provide her surname for safety reasons, a Palestinian humanitarian worker in the city, told ABC News. "But at the same time, they're so frightening because ... preparing yourself for the next attack is as horrible psychologically as it is experiencing it in itself. Every minute there are continuous airstrikes and explosions all across the Gaza Strip and several of them were close by."