newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Brazil records 2,641 new COVID-19 deaths -health ministry

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 hours ago

BRASILIA, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 79,219 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,641 new deaths from COVID-19, Health Ministry figures showed on Wednesday.

Brazil has now registered 15.8 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 441,691, according to ministry data. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
141K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health Data#Official Data#Covid 19#Health Ministry Figures#Deaths#Ministry Data#Reporting#Brasilia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil coronavirus case count tops 15 million -health ministry

Brazil recorded 73,380 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country above the 15 million mark. The ministry also said Brazil recorded 2,550 fatalities from COVID-19 in the last...
WorldPosted by
The US Sun

Covid mutant variants in rampant outbreaks like India & Brazil mean ‘no one is safe’ as pandemic could last until 2024

COVID mutant variants spawning from out of control outbreaks like in India and Brazil mean "no one is safe" unless vaccine rollouts are widened, it has been warned. The People's Vaccine Alliance (PVA) - a global coalition of 50 organizations - told The Sun Online about the critical danger the new strains pose if more support isn't given to help vaccinate people worldwide.
Public HealthThe Sun US

Doctors in India detect potential NEW Covid symptoms

DOCTORS in the coronavirus hotspot India have found a potentially new symptom. The classic signs of Covid disease are a cough, loss of taste or smell and a high temperature. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. However, various other complaints - including fatigue, a headache and...
Worldnewsofbahrain.com

Bahrain Health Ministry issues new guidelines to fight COVID

Health Minister Faeqa bint Saeed Al Saleh has issued a decision regarding health requirements that must be applied when holding events to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). As per the new guidelines, the number of attendees should not exceed 50% of the capacity indoors, allowing live performances to...
Public Healthtrialsitenews.com

Uttar Pradesh Health Officials on Record: Ivermectin as Prophylactic Has Lowered COVID-19 Infection Rate & Death Rates

The government of Uttar Pradesh, the most populated state in India, has declared that the use of Ivermectin as a “Prophylactic and therapeutic” has not only lowered transmission and infection rates but has also served to reduce the COVID-19 death rate as well. It’s been a year since the first cluster of five (5) cases was reported in Agra, and recently, the Health Department has shared positive results with the ongoing program. TrialSite shared August last year that the most populated Indian state embraced Ivermectin as a COVID-19 therapy and prophylactic while no Western press bothered to touch the subject. More recently, TrialSite reported that ivermectin has been included in the national COVID-19 guidance due in part to positive outcomes now emerging. Again, there hasn’t been a peep from the West. Uttar Pradesh was an early mover, embracing a protocol using both the anti-parasite drug as well as Doxycycline for use as a prophylactic and as a therapeutic tool targeting COVID-19. Clinical trials in Bangladesh using a similar protocol were producing results last summer as well. Now the Uttar Pradesh health department shared recently that it also plans on conducting a controlled study once this second wave of the pandemic wanes.
Public Healthdallassun.com

11,321 Oxygen concentrators dispatched

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Over the last three weeks, the Central government has dispatched as many as 11,321 oxygen concentrators and 15,801 oxygen cylinders received from across the world to states and union territories (UTs) in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a statement issued on...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Clotting after COVID vaccine 'minuscule' in India

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The National Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) Committee in its report submitted to the Union Health Ministry said that bleeding and clotting cases following COVID vaccination in India are "minuscule" and in line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions in the country.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

American doctor dies after travelling to India to help with Covid

A decorated American doctor has died of Covid-19 after travelling to India to care for family members, his university has confirmed.Dr Rajendra Kapila, 81, was an infectious disease expert at New Jersey’s Rutgers University. He died in a Delhi hospital on 28 April after several weeks of treatment for Covid-related complications.Kapila’s widow Dr Deepti Saxena-Kapila, herself a scientist working on the pandemic, told the Hindustan Times newspaper the couple travelled together to India in the last week of March.“For the last one year I have been working at a Covid-19 lab in New Jersey and had ensured a safe...
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

Health Ministry calls upon states to prioritize second dose of COVID-19

New Delhi: The Health Ministry has urged states to ensure all beneficiaries who have taken the first dose of COVID-19 are prioritised for the second dose. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr R S Sharma, Member, National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of COVID-19 reviewed the status of vaccination with health secretaries and National Health Mission MDs of states and UTs through a video conference today.
Africakfgo.com

Sudan accepts resignation of public prosecutor, relieves judiciary head

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudan’s Sovereign Council accepted the resignation of the public prosecutor and relieved the head of the judiciary from her position, a council statement said on Monday. No reason for the decision was given, though the statement noted that Public Prosecutor Tajalsir al-Hibir had repeatedly asked to step...
Lotteryloopslu.com

Ministry of Health not incentivizing COVID-19 vaccine

Health Officials in Saint Lucia says incentivizing the COVID-19 vaccine is not an option being considered locally, despite what appears to be less interest among the citizenry to get the shot in the arm. In parts of the United States, some countries are increasingly turning to incentives as demand for...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Nine babies born to Malian mother will need to spend the next 'two to three months' in incubators at Moroccan hospital, doctors say

The nine babies born to a Malian mother will need to spent the next 'two to three months' in incubators at a Moroccan hospital, doctors have said. Professor Youssef Alaoui, medical director of the Ain Borja clinic in the city of Casablanca where the nonuplets were born, said such a case of multiple births is 'extremely rare' and 'exceptional'.