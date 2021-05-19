Brazil records 2,641 new COVID-19 deaths -health ministry

The government of Uttar Pradesh, the most populated state in India, has declared that the use of Ivermectin as a “Prophylactic and therapeutic” has not only lowered transmission and infection rates but has also served to reduce the COVID-19 death rate as well. It’s been a year since the first cluster of five (5) cases was reported in Agra, and recently, the Health Department has shared positive results with the ongoing program. TrialSite shared August last year that the most populated Indian state embraced Ivermectin as a COVID-19 therapy and prophylactic while no Western press bothered to touch the subject. More recently, TrialSite reported that ivermectin has been included in the national COVID-19 guidance due in part to positive outcomes now emerging. Again, there hasn’t been a peep from the West. Uttar Pradesh was an early mover, embracing a protocol using both the anti-parasite drug as well as Doxycycline for use as a prophylactic and as a therapeutic tool targeting COVID-19. Clinical trials in Bangladesh using a similar protocol were producing results last summer as well. Now the Uttar Pradesh health department shared recently that it also plans on conducting a controlled study once this second wave of the pandemic wanes.