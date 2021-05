Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping confirmed that Team Jake Paul previously made him an offer for a boxing match. Bisping, who is one of the UFC’s regular color commentators during its Fight Night broadcasts, has been retired from MMA for a few years now after suffering an eye injury that ended his career. Since then, we have heard no indications that he would even consider stepping back into the cage or into the boxing ring. But then again, money talks, and right now, whoever fights Paul is in line to make a lot of money.