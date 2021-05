It appears calling out Elon Musk might just be the quickest way to get a brand new Tesla. At least that was the case for UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush, who ordered a Tesla in 2020 and was still waiting on its delivery as of last week. Following Dariush's victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 262, the 32-year-old used his post-fight comments to bypass customer service and go straight to the CEO.