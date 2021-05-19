Orioles' Chris Davis to Miss Rest of 2021 Season After Surgery on Hip Injury

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Yankees will play the last game of their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles in Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 1:05 PM (EDT). Outfielder Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run in the second inning to lead New York to an 8-2 win over Baltimore on the road last night. SP Domingo German is 3-2 and earned the win for the Yankees by allowing only one run over six innings (22-17). From the end of April to the beginning of May, they embarked on a five-game winning streak. New York is 2nd at 22-17 in the AL East Division.