Orioles' Chris Davis to Miss Rest of 2021 Season After Surgery on Hip Injury
Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis will miss the rest of the season after having arthroscopic surgery on his left hip, general manager Mike Elias announced Wednesday. This is another setback for Davis after he played just 105 games in 2019 and 16 games during the shortened 2020 season. He started the 2021 campaign on the 60-day injured list, which will result in him not making a single appearance this season.bleacherreport.com