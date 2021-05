SMITHFIELD — With a chance to move into a tie for third in the Region 11 softball standings, the Bobcats seized it Tuesday afternoon. Visiting Green Canyon enjoyed an early lead, but when Sky View heated up in the batter’s box, it was light’s out for the Wolves. The Bobcats plated three runs in the third, six in the fourth and ended the contest early with two more in the fifth for a 12-2 victory on a sometimes windy and other times sunny day.