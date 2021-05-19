newsbreak-logo
Liverpool back in Premier League's top 4 with 1 round left

By STEVE DOUGLAS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 hours ago
There was no need for a goalscoring goalkeeper this time.

Liverpool’s latest win in the Premier League — 3-0 at Burnley on Wednesday — was far more routine than the one secured by goalkeeper Alisson’s sensational stoppage-time header at the weekend.

It was no less vital, though.

Liverpool will head into Sunday’s final round back in the top four, if only on goal difference, as last season’s runaway champions look to clinch qualification for the Champions League — a possibility that looked so unlikely a month ago.

With two qualifying spots up for grabs to join Manchester City and Manchester United, Chelsea is in third place on 67 points, one more than both Liverpool and fifth-place Leicester.

Liverpool has a superior goal difference to Leicester of four, so any kind of victory over Crystal Palace should be enough for Jurgen Klopp’s team to finish in the top four. Leicester closes the season at home to Tottenham and will need to pile up the goals if Chelsea and Liverpool win.

Chelsea is away to Aston Villa.

Since a 1-1 home draw with Newcastle on April 24 that left Klopp fearing the worst, Liverpool has won four straight games — against Southampton, Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion and now Burnley — to reel in Leicester.

Three days after Alisson’s winner at West Brom, it was another Brazil international — Roberto Firmino — who put Liverpool ahead at Turf Moor by converting a cross from Andrew Robertson in the 43rd minute.

Nat Phillips, the reserve center back filling in so admirably amid a glut of injuries in that position, scored the second goal with a header from Sadio Mane’s cross in the 52nd. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain added a third in the 88th.

The other thing to be decided on the final day of the season will be which teams qualify for UEFA’s minor European competitions, the Europa League and the newly created Europa Conference League.

West Ham is in a good position to finish sixth and qualify for the Europa League after beating West Brom 3-1.

Seventh-place Tottenham lost 2-1 to Aston Villa, in what could be Harry Kane’s final home game for the club, and is now tied on points with Everton, which beat Wolverhampton 1-0 at home.

Arsenal is a point further back in ninth after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Newcastle won 1-0 at home to Sheffield United in Wednesday’s other game.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ruben Dias is the best centre-back in the Premier League 'by a long way', says Jamie Carragher and insists the Manchester City star is BETTER than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk as he hails him as a 'new breed' of defender

Ruben Dias has been hailed as the best centre-back in the Premier League by Jamie Carragher, who rates the Man City star even higher than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. The 23-year-old has transformed City's defence since joining from Benfica for £62million last summer, bringing organisation and leadership to the back line and playing a huge role in their surge to the Premier League title.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Report: Liverpool among Premier League clubs interested in Lautaro Martinez

Liverpool are reportedly among the Premier League clubs interested in signing Lautaro Martinez from Italian giants Inter Milan. According to 90min, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have contacted Serie A champions Inter to ask them to be informed on any developments regarding the 23-year-old’s future. It is understood that Inter...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Game Haus

Premier League Preview: Top Six Battles

With four or five (depending on what club) matches left in the Premier League season, it’s a safe bet to assume a Manchester City and United one-two finish. Leicester and Chelsea look odds on to battle for third and fourth. The final two European places are still completely up for grabs. West Ham, Tottenham, Liverpool, and Everton round out the top eight in that order, and all face critical matches this weekend. Let’s take a look at the key stats and players for these clubs and who will be in a better position after the weekend:
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Liverpool’s Top Four Destiny is Faint but Back in Their Hands

When Leicester City beat Manchester United on Tuesday, Liverpool’s top four hopes appeared all but dashed. Today, following a victory by Arsenal over Chelsea on Wednesday and as they prepare to face Man United themselves, there is a glimmer of hope. It’s faint, and it will require a Liverpool side...
Premier League90min.com

Jurgen Klopp's Agent Backs Liverpool Boss to Stay Even Without Champions League Football

Jurgen Klopp will remain at Liverpool even if the Reds do not make Champions League football next season, according to his agent, Marc Kosicke. The defending Premier League champions have not endured a great season - one where they have struggled to maintain a top-four challenge. They are currently seventh on the league table and risk missing out on qualifying for Europe, but Klopp's agent says the German has no intention of walking away if they don't make it.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Liverpool must seize opportunity to reach Champions League after top-four door left ajar

As Thiago stood on the Anfield turf, in front of TV cameras fresh after his first goal for Liverpool had wrapped up a desperate victory against Southampton, he spoke of “always trying to bring out the reality.”The situation the pedigreed midfielder finds himself in after departing Bayern Munich as a continental king last summer to link up with all-conquering unit that had simultaneously been champions of England, Europe and the world, couldn’t be more disparate from what he’d anticipated. The 30-year-old, seen as a key piece to help Liverpool evolve so they could again ward off Manchester City and the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Premier League confirm date for rearranged Manchester United vs Liverpool clash

The Premier League have announced the date for the rearranged clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.Originally scheduled for Sunday, the game was called off late on after protests from the home supporters prevented the teams from leaving their hotel and saw a number of fans get onto the Old Trafford pitch.The fixture will now take place on Thursday, 13 May with a kick-off time of 8:15pm.It means United’s list of games faces a real pile-up toward the end of the season, as they will play Leicester just two days earlier, at 6pm on Tuesday 11 May.United face Roma in the...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Suarez rescues Atletico's Liga hopes, Chelsea season hangs in balance, Alisson heroics for Liverpool

Manchester City, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich may have wrapped up the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga titles respectively, but the races in La Liga and Ligue 1 are going down to the final weekend as Luis Suarez starred for Atletico Madrid and PSG closed the gap on Lille. Elsewhere we saw Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi score note-worthy goals, Alisson produce a moment of genuine magic for Liverpool, and Chelsea lose the FA Cup as a precursor to a critical week for their top-four hopes.