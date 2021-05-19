newsbreak-logo
Pharmaceuticals

Experts Weigh In On The CDC's Gamble That Fewer Masks Will Lead To More Vaccinations

 8 hours ago

People who are fully vaccinated can now safely shed their face masks in many situations. That is what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week. In changing its rules, the CDC is making a tacit gamble that easing mask rules will inspire more people to get their shots, but will it? Or will many people just rip off their masks regardless of their vaccination status? NPR's Yuki Noguchi talked to people who study behavior about how they predict people will react.

