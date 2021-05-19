newsbreak-logo
FDA warns COVID-19 antibody tests should not be used to determine immunity

WHEC TV-10
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(NBCNC) — The Food and Drug Administration says COVID-19 antibody tests should not be used to evaluate if someone is immune or protected from the virus. The safety communication was issued Wednesday morning in a written statement. It says although antibody tests can help identify who may have been exposed...

