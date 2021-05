The NBA season ends in just over a week, so time is running out for players to make one final run in the awards markets. And some awards are more locked up than others. Consider the MVP Award, a race that's been all but decided for nearly a month because of Nikola Jokic's sustained excellence. Is there any value in betting him at a near-certain price? What about the Rookie of the Year market, which has opened up again due to LaMelo Ball's lengthy injury?