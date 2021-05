That's a question you ask yourself often, and you strive to be fair with it by hiring the best person for the job, no matter what. But what if the person doesn't "fit" with your team? Can you truly keep gender, race, sexuality, and different beliefs out of your hiring process and your workplace? Or, as in "The Leader's Guide to Unconscious Bias" by Pamela Fuller & Mark Murphy with Anne Chow, do you need to do better?