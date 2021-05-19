newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Government

City to host Amazing Family race and the fastest family wins a prize

Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES - The city Parks & Recreation Department will host the Amazing Family Parks & Recreation Race from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Families will be provided a specific start time and will be timed. The first leg of the race will begin at Young Park, 850 S. Walnut St., and follow clues to different locations around the city. Teams will consist of no less than 2 and no more than 5 members. All families are responsible for providing their own transportation to each checkpoint. Clues will disclose location destinations throughout the race. All locations are within city limits.

www.lcsun-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
Las Cruces, NM
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Family Time#City Parks#Participants#Recreation Programs#Location Destinations#Register#Parents#Clues#Amazing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
GovernmentPosted by
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Memorial Day Schedule 2021

City Hall and most other City of Las Cruces offices will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Police and fire services will not be affected. All Pools (Regional Aquatic Center, Frenger, Laabs and East Mesa Outdoor Pools) Visit Las Cruces. Rio Grande Theatre. Branigan...
Lifestyleindustryanalysts.com

The Jillian Ride Day 1 On The Road in Pie Town NM!

4 Mike’s, 3 rookies, a Judge, a Papa, a Hiro and the Taj Mahal….. By JB Brostrom – If you go through Pie Town New Mexico and stop at Pie Town Pies to eat and order a hot dog… shitty things are bound to happen! Order the Pie people… order the pie!
GovernmentDeming Headlight

A decade back in Las Cruces: Thanks for the memories

Ten years ago I came home. Wife, cat, and I moved from Oakland to Doña Ana County, where I lived during 1969-1977 — and thought of as home thereafter. When I met my wife, she suggested we move here. (I even thought I might someday write a Sunday newspaper column.)
GovernmentPosted by
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Plastic Bag Survey

The City of Las Cruces wants to improve everyone’s health and environment. One simple strategy is to limit single use plastic bags that are given away in retail stores. Did you know on average:. A household uses 1500 plastic bags per year. The average single-use plastic bag is used 12...
SocietyLas Cruces Sun-News

'It's a cool team to be a part of': 23andMe connects T or C man with biological family

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES – For the first time in his life, 52-year-old Blair Wyman found himself in the company of biological relatives this spring. Blair was born in Denver and was put up for adoption right after he was born. His adoptive parents, Richard and Jane Wyman quickly moved the family of three to the Chicago suburbs. Jane passed away in 1971 and Richard remarried in 1973 to Dimis — expanding Blair’s family.
Educationlascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU professor wins state heritage preservation award

New Mexico State University history professor Jamie L. Bronstein, Ph.D., will share the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division’s (HPD) 2021 heritage publication award with Durwood Ball, Ph.D., of the New Mexico Historical Review. Bronstein and Ball will receive the award during a May 21 online ceremony hosted by the New...
GovernmentLas Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Public Schools to discuss and possibly vote on equity policy

LAS CRUCES – The Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday will be discussing and possibly voting on "Policy JBC: Equity and Excellence for All Students," which is the district's proposal for actions LCPS will take to ensure an equitable learning environment. The policy was a point of...
Collegeskrwg.org

Virtual international internships at NMSU provide work, cultural experiences

LAS CRUCES - Internships are a requirement for some degree programs at New Mexico State University, and with COVID-19 restrictions in place since March 2020, a student’s graduation plans could have been derailed without a timely internship placement. But NMSU’s Education Abroad helped a group of students fulfill their requirement with virtual international internships.
PoliticsEastern New Mexico News

State bar to give workshops

ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico State Bar will present a pair of workshops in late May and early June via video and teleconference. A 11 a.m. May 27 workshop on legal resources for the elderly requires registration by calling 505-797-6005. The one-hour program will include information on estate planning, the probate process, non-probate transfers and institutional Medicaid.
EducationLas Cruces Sun-News

Doña Ana Community College holds drive-thru and walk-up commencement ceremonies

LAS CRUCES - Doña Ana Community College will be holding a drive-thru, walk-up graduation at its East Mesa campus located at 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd. Each graduate for the Class of 2021 will be able to attend their graduation in their vehicles with a couple of family members. Students can get out of their cars and walk to the Celebration Stage at the east entrance of the campus.
Governmenttribuneledgernews.com

Las Cruces seeks residents' thoughts on proposed plastic bag ban

LAS CRUCES - The city is asking its residents what they think about the idea of banning plastic grocery bags. The City of Las Cruces launched a survey May 11, which lasts until May 24, to gauge the community's thoughts on the city's proposal to ban single-use plastic bags at most businesses and mandate that retailers who offer a more sustainable option — like paper or biodegradable film bags — charge customers a 10-cent fee per bag.
HealthLas Cruces Sun-News

LCPS coordinating vaccination clinic for youth 12 and up at Las Cruces High gym

LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces Public Schools is coordinating COVID-19 vaccinations for children 12 and up. The vaccine approved for that age group is the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. New Mexico Department of Health spokesman David Morgan on Thursday confirmed that the state is expanding eligibility to ages 12 to 15...
EducationLas Cruces Sun-News

LCPS awards Teacher and Educational Support Personnel of the Year

LAS CRUCES – Las Cruces Public Schools awarded two educators on Wednesday for their service to the district and Las Cruces community. Robbi Berry was named the 2022 Teacher of the Year and Crystal Flores was named the 2022 Educational Support Personnel of the Year. The two were selected from six finalists and 89 total nominations. The winners were announced at a small ceremony at the Dr. Karen M. Trujillo Administrative Complex.