City to host Amazing Family race and the fastest family wins a prize

LAS CRUCES - The city Parks & Recreation Department will host the Amazing Family Parks & Recreation Race from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Families will be provided a specific start time and will be timed. The first leg of the race will begin at Young Park, 850 S. Walnut St., and follow clues to different locations around the city. Teams will consist of no less than 2 and no more than 5 members. All families are responsible for providing their own transportation to each checkpoint. Clues will disclose location destinations throughout the race. All locations are within city limits.