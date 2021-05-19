newsbreak-logo
Cubs without Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez to take on the Nationals

By Braulio Perez
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn some concerning news for the Chicago Cubs and skipper David Ross, both Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez are being held out of Wednesday's lineup. With the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs getting ready to face off on Wednesday, the latter will be taking the field without two of its biggest stars. Moments ago, the Cubs revealed their lineup for the showdown, with both Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez not being included.

