Cubs without Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez to take on the Nationals

(670 The Score) The Cubs are tired of Reds reliever Amir Garrett’s antics, which continued as Chicago earned a 3-2 win at Cincinnati on Saturday. After Garrett struck out Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo with one out in the eighth inning, he celebrated by punching his own chest and appeared to share some words with Rizzo. That upset Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, who yelled at Garrett from the dugout. Garrett responded by taking a few steps in the Cubs’ direction, which led to both benches and bullpens to emptying. No punches were thrown, nor was anyone ejected, but the Cubs had plenty to say afterward.