4 COVID-19-related deaths reported Wednesday in Northland

Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Northland on Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Health added two deaths in Itasca County — one resident was between ages 55 and 59, and the other was between ages 90 and 94. A Carlton County resident between ages 45 and 49 also died. Douglas County reported another death Wednesday as well, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The Northland's COVID-19 death toll is now 563 since the beginning of the pandemic.