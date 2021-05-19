newsbreak-logo
4 COVID-19-related deaths reported Wednesday in Northland

By Laura Butterbrodt
Duluth News Tribune
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFour COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Northland on Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Health added two deaths in Itasca County — one resident was between ages 55 and 59, and the other was between ages 90 and 94. A Carlton County resident between ages 45 and 49 also died. Douglas County reported another death Wednesday as well, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The Northland's COVID-19 death toll is now 563 since the beginning of the pandemic.

