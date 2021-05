FLINT, MI – Flint, much like Detroit, is having problems on their streets with those who want to illegally drag race in the city that puts lives at risk. The Mayor and citizens want tough ordinances to send a very clear message that drag racing is not welcome on the streets in the City of Flint. Before giving the proposal even the slightest chance of being enacted in whole, the Flint City Council delayed action after some discussion was brought about to weaken the proposed penalties.