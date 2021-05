He touched more lives in his short 14 years than most will in an entire lifetime. Luke Duncanson tragically took his own life on October 29, 2014. A freshman at Grand Blanc High School at the time, Luke was excited to play lacrosse for his very first year. Immediately after his passing, family, friends, and the entire community rallied to not only bring awareness to the issue of suicide, but also to make sure that Luke's memory was kept alive in a positive and empowering way.