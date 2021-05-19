Florida group fights for justice for Palestinians

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ deal-making skills are getting a test. DeSantis inked a $500-million-a-year gambling agreement with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which is expected to generate at least $2.5 billion during the first five years of the deal. Some lawmakers, though, think the state could have done better, given how much gambling the Seminole Tribe will get to control. “This is the dream deal ...