This Walking Desk Is Here To Raise Your WFH Game

[Editors’ Update 5/6/2021: We’ve updated our original 2017 forensic review of UnSit Walk-1 with a few dimensions, specs and new pricing that were not previously available on the UnSit website. However, another update is planned in the near future, including a possible opportunity to lab test the revived Walk-1 under desk treadmill unit ourselves. While Unsit, LLC, appears to still be an active California corporation its website unsit.com now redirects to InMovement.com, which is the remnant asset of LifeFitness/Brunswick’s attempt at entering the treadmill desk industry with their InMovement Integrated Treadmill Desk and other products we reviewed several years ago. Long story short, InMovement was dissolved and its brand and some assets were purchased by a small Colorado ecommerce seller of office fitness gear, Standing Desk Nation. The only product that SDN acquired from LifeFitness was the residual inventory of the InMovement DT2 Standing Desk Converter. Later, SDN acquired the remnant inventory of UnSit Walk-1 treadmills when that business also failed to thrive, and parked it under the InMovement brand. We leave the rest of our original forensic review intact below until we are able to lab test the actual article, assuming it remains in the market after the existing inventory assets are sold through.]