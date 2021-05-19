newsbreak-logo
This Walking Desk Is Here To Raise Your WFH Game

By Olivia Harvey
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that many people are working at home for the time being (and possibly well into the future), the standing desk has become a much-loved alternative to sitting for hours on end. But one company is doing raising the bar. Walkolution has designed an award-winning treadmill workstation that aims to keep you focused and in motion.

