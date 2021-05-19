newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Wnjs_0a4scgsi00

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy (Reuters) - Federico Chiesa clinched a Coppa Italia triumph for Juventus and a first trophy for coach Andrea Pirlo with a 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the final on Wednesday.

Another early Champions League exit and a limp Serie A title defence left Pirlo staring at a disappointing debut season as Juventus coach, but goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Chiesa earned his side Italian Cup glory.

With fans in attendance for the first time in Italy since March, it was Juve who took the lead at the Mapei Stadium, against the run of play, thanks to a fine finish from Kulusevski in the 31st minute.

Atalanta, looking to win their first Italian Cup since 1963, deservedly levelled through Ruslan Malinovskiy four minutes before the break.

But Pirlo’s side stepped it up after the break and Chiesa fired home his 13th goal in all competitions this season in the 73rd minute to spark jubilant scenes among the Juve players and staff at the final whistle.

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
141K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Chiesa
Person
Dejan Kulusevski
Person
Andrea Pirlo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coppa Italia#Italy#Soccer Chiesa#Serie A#Atalanta#Juventus Coach#Italian Cup Glory#Coach Andrea Pirlo#Play#Mapei Stadium#Time#Home#Jubilant Scenes#March#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAsportschatplace.com

Juventus vs. Milan 5/9/21 Serie A Soccer Pick, Odds, and Prediction

Over 2.5 (-150), Under 2.5 (+120) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Juventus and Milan are clashing at Allianz Stadium in round 35 in the Italian Serie A. With the title race in Serie A over, the Champions League race in full effect, and it’s a tight race. Juventus has been in solid form, and they are in 4th place with 69 points, same as Atalanta above them, and Milan beneath them. Lazio is also close to the Champions League, while Napoli is in 2nd place with 70 points. As I’ve mentioned, a really tight race. Juventus was playing against Udinese in their last Serie A game, and they were solid with 59% of ball possession, 4 shots on goal, 6 corner kicks, 4 big chances created, and a high 90% of the correct passes. Juventus was losing since the 10th minute, and they were really struggling with scoring a goal. Juventus has finally succeeded in the 83rd minute from the penalty spot, and they were even able to turn the game around in the 89th minute. Juventus has won this match 1-2 with 2 goals from Ronaldo. With these 2 goals, Ronaldo has increased his total to 27 goals, and he is Juventus’ leading goalscorer. Cuadrado now has 10 assists. There are no injuries in Juventus as of right now. Juventus was one of the teams that started the Super League, but it would be funny if they don’t qualify for the Champions League next season, even though it’s almost impossible to happen.
UEFAloopslu.com

Buffon to leave Juventus again

Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed he will leave Juventus at the end of the season but he is yet to decide if retirement beckons. The 43-year-old re-joined the club two years ago having spent 2018-19 at Paris Saint-Germain, but he feels the two parties have reached the "end of a cycle".
Soccerblackwhitereadallover.com

Pirlo: Juventus will fight to the end

On a day when all their rivals for Champions League spots romped to big wins, Juventus did not cede any ground either and ensured that with two games left to play they could still have a chance of breaking back into the top four. Speaking after the game, a relieved...
Soccer90min.com

Raul Gonzalez Emerges as Favourite to Replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid

Real Madrid Castilla manager and club legend Raul Gonzalez is the favourite to replace Zinedine Zidane at the helm of the senior team, according to a report. Zidane is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, with Goal reporting the Frenchman told his players before their clash with Sevilla last week that he will not stay at the club beyond the ongoing campaign.
Premier LeagueInternet Soccer

Chelsea loses to Leicester City in the FA Cup final

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts with the 2020-21 FA Cup final. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 68th minute of Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Leicester City at Wembley. The goal came in the 63rd minute with Leicester scoring on its only shot on goal. Chelsea put three shots on frame.
FIFAPosted by
FanSided

Juventus: What could Zinedine Zidane bring to the Bianconeri?

Future was looking rosy when Andrea Pirlo was hugging and kissing the frame of his maiden Supercoppa Italiana title as a Juventus boss. Then, the long-haired gaffer sold the dreams of making Juventus a European beast again when they thumped Inter and qualified for the final of Coppa Italia. But since then, it has been a completely different story.
UEFAdailyjournal.net

Milan has to wait until final day for Champions League fate

MILAN — AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus will have to wait until the final day of the season to see which two teams qualify for next season’s Champions League. Milan, which is bidding to return to Europe’s elite after an eight-year absence, could only draw 0-0 against Cagliari on Sunday to leave it level on points with Napoli after Gennaro Gattuso’s side won 2-0 at Fiorentina.
Soccersemoball.com

Sassuolo forward Raspadori gets 1st call up to Italy's squad

ROME (AP) -- Sassuolo's 21-year-old forward Giacomo Raspadori received his first call-up to Italy's national team Monday when coach Roberto Mancini named a 33-man squad for the Azzurri's first European Championship warmup game. Italy hosts San Marino in Cagliari, Sardinia, next week for a friendly. Raspadori has scored six goals...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Icardi tabbed for Juve move

Riyad Mahrez wants to play for Manchester City for the rest of his career, even if that means his role is eventually reduced as he ages. The 30-year-old has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season - the most he's ever done since arriving from Leicester City - and has the chance to add a Champions League trophy to his resume after already securing his third Premier League title.
UEFA90min.com

AC Milan's over-reliance on Zlatan Ibrahimovic could see them miss out on Champions League

Despite having challenged at the pinnacle of Serie A for most of the season, AC Milan are doing their best to blow their chances of qualifying for the Champions League. Stefano Pioli's side were being discussed as title challengers just a matter of months ago and now with just a single game remaining, a failure to earn a result at Atalanta next Sunday could see them miss out and their season go up in smoke after a 0-0 draw with Cagliari.
UEFABBC

AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari: Milan drop points to give Juventus extra hope

AC Milan failed to beat Cagliari in Serie A - giving fifth-placed Juventus renewed hope of qualifying for the Champions League on the final day. Milan are fourth, level on points with third-placed Napoli - who beat Fiorentina 2-0 earlier on Sunday thanks to Lorenzo Insigne and an own goal.
SoccerYardbarker

Top-four blow for Juventus as Napoli claim three points

Juventus have fallen out of the top-four of Serie A with just one match left to play next weekend. The Old Lady hasn’t enjoyed their best season to date, and are now set to miss out on Champions League football going into the new season. AC Milan can clinch their...
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

"The game in Turin was scandalous"

Inter Milan footballer Marcelo Brozovic expressed his anger on Instagram after the game with Juventus. The player called the refereeing "scandalous:" Even though they do not have it in their own hands on the final day, Juventus kept their hopes of a Champions League spot alive with a 3-2 win over Inter Milan.
UEFA101greatgoals.com

Juventus edge closer to the Europa League despite win over Inter Milan

An impressive 3-2 win over new Serie A Champions Inter Milan has kept Juventus in the hunt for the Champions League qualification places, but it remains out of their hands. Inter had seemingly snatched a draw when Giorgio Chiellini turned into his own net in the 83rd minute, but a late winner from Juan Cuadrado secured Juventus all three points.