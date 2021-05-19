Intel shareholders reject executive compensation plan - filing

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp’s shareholders did not approve an executive compensation plan of its listed officers, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The decision, on a non-binding advisory basis, was taken at the company's annual stockholder meeting on May 13. (bit.ly/3tWxAJe)

Intel shareholders also rejected a proposal for a report on median pay gaps across race and gender within the company.

In recent years, Intel has struggled with building new manufacturing technology causing it to fall behind rivals Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp in the race to make smaller chips with a faster processing speed.

Patrick Gelsinger, who returned Intel as CEO this year, in March announced plans to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity and spend as much as $20 billion to build two factories in Arizona and open its factories to outside customers.