David Boreanaz on SEAL Team's move to Paramount+: I can finally say the F-bomb after 20 years on network TV

"I think the biggest thing for us in moving to a platform like Paramount+ is that it puts us in the game," he says. "Look at Amazon, look at Netflix and their success of their shows and what you cannot do on network television. There are a lot standards and practices that we have to adhere to, which we didn't really want to adhere to. It sometimes was a frustrating place to be, because we really want to be honest and truthful with these episodes. This allows us to go darker. I'm not saying we're going to change the wheel, because we've established great characters. It's just a matter of shifting it up and doing some things that are going to be a lot of fun. We're working on that transition now. We're going to be working until the third week of July because we have to get those four episodes done for the network first [that'll air in the fall]. I think that's a good launching pad for us. It allows us to kind of sell that transition." So, can Boreanaz yell, "F*ck, I've been shot!" "Oh my God," he says. "I've been in network TV for over 20 years and now I can drop the F-bomb? But it's not about dropping the F-bomb. You have to earn those moments. I think they will be more readily earned on a streaming platform. We can really go there now, and that's going to be interesting, really. I'm excited about it."