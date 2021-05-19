newsbreak-logo
The Feil Organization Acquires Brooklyn Development Site

By Ingrid Tunberg
GlobeSt.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY – The Feil Organization has purchased a commercial development site in Brooklyn’s Fulton Mall shopping district from the Modell Family and Weinstein Enterprises Inc. for $32.5 million. Located at 360-370 Fulton St. at the intersection of Fulton St. and Jay St, the site spans 171,180 buildable square...

www.globest.com
