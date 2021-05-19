Peacock orders Vampire Academy from The Vampire Diaries' Julie Plec
Plec, who co-created The Vampire Diaries for The CW, is returning to the vampire world to adapt Richelle Mead’s beloved young adult book series Vampire Academy as a scripted live-action drama for Peacock. Plec is co-creating Vampire Academy with longtime collaborator Marguerite MacIntyre. “When I signed my new deal with Universal Television, they asked what project I had always been dying to make and my immediate answer was Vampire Academy,” says Plec.www.primetimer.com