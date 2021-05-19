Peacock orders Vampire Academy from The Vampire Diaries' Julie Plec

We like (no, love) Delena just the way they are, even if it felt like 162 years for them to finally have their first kiss on The Vampire Diaries. When the Salvatore brothers rolled into Mystic Falls, we thought the only good brother was Stefan, but there was another, hidden deep down, waiting for his soulmate, who he thought was buried under a church. We fell in love with Stefan and Elena's relationship at the beginning, but we had no idea that a love triangle would soon form. We had no idea that we would completely switch brothers and fall in love with Damon and Elena's growing relationship.