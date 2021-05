“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is a modern take on the iconic High School Musical film trilogy. Who doesn’t love a 2006 throwback with a 2021 twist? Season two of the Disney+ show has just launched, and the Wildcat nostalgia is hitting hard. It’s kind of like being in an alternate reality in which we’re reliving our collective childhoods… But a more interesting alternate reality would be the Wildcats studying at Lancaster University rather than East High. If that were the case which college would each of the characters be in?