AEW moving from TNT to TBS

All Elite Wrestling’s AEW Dynamite is moving from TNT to TBS Wednesdays in January 2022 to allow for NHL to air on TNT on Wednesday nights.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

