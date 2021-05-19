HGTV revives Cash in the Attack

Follow HGTV Obsessed on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts. Designer Tiffany Brooks has a very impressive resume: She is the host of HGTV’s new show $50k Three Ways, the designer of HGTV's Smart Home, one of the designers on season 2 of Rock the Block and she was the winner of Design Star season 8. And to top it off, Tiffany was just named one of Architectural Digest’s Top 100 Designers for 2021 (AD100). Tiffany talks to Marianne about how much fun it was to work on Rock the Block. She shares her favorite on-camera and off-camera moments from the series and talks about how much she enjoyed working with her fellow Design Star winner David Bromstad. (You’ll have to listen to the episode to find out Tiffany’s special nickname for David.)