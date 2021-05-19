Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles and Jamie Hector to star in The Wire team's We Own This City for HBO

The six-hour limited series from David Simon and George Pelecanos on the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force has cast Bernthal as the Baltimore police sergreant who is considered the central figure in the sprawling federal corruption case that centered on the agency’s Gun Trace Task Force. The Wire alum Hector will play a Baltimore police homicide detective who was caught up in the Gun Trace Task Force case and called to testify before a federal grand jury. Charles will play a cocky, swaggering cop known amongst Baltimore residents for his casual brutality who was the subject of multiple citizen complaints.