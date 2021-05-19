The Chase adds Mark “The Beast” Labbett for Season 2
Labbeett, who first appeared on the British version of The Chase as a chaser will join chasers James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter on Season 2 of the ABC game show.www.primetimer.com
