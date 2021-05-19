newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Chase adds Mark “The Beast” Labbett for Season 2

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Labbeett, who first appeared on the British version of The Chase as a chaser will join chasers James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter on Season 2 of the ABC game show.

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Brad Rutter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chase#Game Show#British#Abc#Chasers James Holzhauer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesIGN

Succession Season 3 Adds Adrien Brody to the Cast

After numerous production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, HBO's Succession is finally getting back on track. Last year's Emmy winner for Best Drama Series has added Adrien Brody to its cast for Season 3. Brody will guest star throughout Season 3 as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist and investor...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Castlevania Adds New Cast For Season 4

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Castlevania gets more characters for its fourth and final season as Netflix reveals cast additions for the highly-anticipated anime series. There are some faces who are familiar from the original video game and some who are fresh new ones. This only means that Season 4 will be having a more interesting turn considering the newly added members of the cast.
EntertainmentPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Takes Playful Shot at Tournament of Champions Host Buzzy Cohen

Of all the clubs to join, the Jeopardy! All-Time-Champs group seems like the place to be, and mostly for Ken Jennings’ priceless dry humor. Oh, to be a playful genius. Sure, the dress code may be a bit questionable, but best of the best Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen are great pals both on and off the game show. Twitter followers play witness to their banter on an almost daily basis, and it is pure gold.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Fox 2020-2021 Season Finale Dates: ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Prodigal Son,’ Animated Favorites & More

As we get ready for summer TV and look ahead to next year — Fox has already ordered a couple of new shows — we must say goodbye to some of our favorites. From 9-1-1‘s first responders on Mondays to matters of life and death on Tuesdays with The Resident and Prodigal Son, current seasons will be ending before you know it (and before you know if they’ll be returning). Meanwhile, a long-running — on two networks — comedy is saying goodbye for good with a one-hour finale (Last Man Standing).
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 18 finale spoilers: The Mark Harmon, Pam Dawber story

There is a good chance you know already that the NCIS season 18 finale is set to arrive on Tuesday, May 25. Do you want a better sense of what’s ahead in it? Pam Dawber will be making potentially her final appearance as journalist Marcie Warren, and she and Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) could be finding themselves eventually in serious danger.
NFLPosted by
Distractify

Who Ranked the Worst ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Since Alex Trebek?

Since the airing of Alex Trebek's final episodes of Jeopardy!, which is one of the longest-running game shows, it just hasn't been the same, and neither has its ratings. Of course, the ratings of the quiz show were high by interest in seeing Alex off and have stayed quite high due to the intrigue of seeing someone other than him host. While the Nielsen numbers for the show have tapered off a bit, it still has done pretty well against all other syndicated series since Alex's final bow.