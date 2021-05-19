The Chase adds Mark “The Beast” Labbett for Season 2

Since the airing of Alex Trebek's final episodes of Jeopardy!, which is one of the longest-running game shows, it just hasn't been the same, and neither has its ratings. Of course, the ratings of the quiz show were high by interest in seeing Alex off and have stayed quite high due to the intrigue of seeing someone other than him host. While the Nielsen numbers for the show have tapered off a bit, it still has done pretty well against all other syndicated series since Alex's final bow.