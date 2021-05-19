newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

Lifetime reveals its new Harry and Meghan

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 hour ago

On the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's third wedding anniversary, Lifetime announced that Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton will be third pair of actors to play Harry and Meghan for the third Harry & Meghan movie, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
WorldOk Magazine

Two Cute! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share Adorable New Photo Of Baby Archie To Celebrate His Birthday

They grow up so fast! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a new photo of two-year-old birthday boy Archie. In honor of their son turning two on Thursday, May 6, the couple shared a picture of the back of Archie, with a full head of hair, looking up at a large bouquet of balloons, to their Archewell Foundation website. "Join Us in Advocating for Vaccine Equity on Archie’s Birthday," the website read over the snap.
AdvocacyPosted by
Daily Mail

Revealed: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought 200 hats in Archie's name on his birthday to support a New Zealand social enterprise which crafts knitwear for families in need

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have supported a New Zealand social enterprise which crafts knitwear for families in need for their son Archie's birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in their $14million home in the Santa Barbara neighbourhood of Montecito with their son Archie, two, bought 200 hats from Make Give Live.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Happy Birthday, Archie! Harry and Meghan Celebrate With a Call to Action and New Portrait

It's Archie's second birthday! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their son's milestone on May 6 with an important call to action. "We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie's birthday. . . . This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19," the couple wrote on their Archewell website. "Yet too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic. While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer. As of today, around 80 percent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries. . . . We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can — if you have the means to do so — to bring vaccines to families in the world's most vulnerable places."
Celebritieswcregisteronline.com

Meghan and Harry Trashed For ‘Using’ Archie On His Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet again being trashed online and this time, it’s all because they apparently “used” Archie on his second birthday. Read on to see some of the firey comments and why people are so angry…. Now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been the talk...
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Helped Him Break Free From The Royal Family & The Important Advice She Gave Him

Prince Harry revealed the important advice Meghan Markle gave him before they exited the royal family. "I do think that kind of old way of thinking the prince, the princess, all of these little girls reading these wonderful fairy tales, going, 'All I want to be is a princess.' I am thinking … I forgot, I am not going to get it right, so I am not going to say it," he began. "But my wife had the most amazing sort of explanation to that. I am not going to get it right – you don’t need to be a princess, you can create the life that will be better than any princess. Something along those lines, and that’s coming from her own experience. We got together and she is like, 'Wow this is very different than what my friends in the beginning said.'"
Celebritiestodaysparent.com

Will Prince Harry and Meghan use one of these baby names?

As summer approaches and Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry get closer to welcoming their daughter, speculation is heating up about what the Sussexes will call their little girl. Earlier this week, bookies Ladbrokes revealed there’s a new top choice for the Duke and Duchess’ second child’s name: Philippa, in honour of Prince Philip, Harry’s late grandfather. It has 3/1 odds.
Animalsheraldmailmedia.com

This will be the year of Meghan, Harry and the cicadas

I’m trying to figure out how old I am in cicada years. If you’re an English major, counting backward by factors of 17 is not a particular strength, but I believe I’m somewhere in the neighborhood of four. In the North they do not have cicadas, but when you retire...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Harry Reveals the Unlikely Place He First Met up With Meghan Markle to Avoid Press

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a whirlwind romance, and ahead of their third wedding anniversary on May 19, the Duke of Sussex revealed a surprising new detail about their relationship. Appearing on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the prince opened up about the early days of his relationship with his now wife, revealing the surprising place they first met up amid their attempts to hide their relationship from the press.
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

Prince Harry on Armchair Expert

Thanks for all your emails last week about Prince Harry’s appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s podcast Armchair Expert. It was over an hour and a half so I banked it for the weekend and probably it was the same for others, so now that people have had a few days to get through it, let’s get into what Harry discussed – like what he ACTUALLY discussed, and not what the UK tabloids are misinterpreting – and some overall takeaways. I’ll start with the not-so-good and build to what’s good.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Meghan Markle and Lady Gaga Make Cameos in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's 'The Me You Can't See' Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are shining a light on the struggles of people suffering from mental health issues in their new docuseries The Me You Can't See. The first trailer for the Apple TV+ series features appearances from around the world -- celebrities and every day people alike. Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, all make cameos in the clip.