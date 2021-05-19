newsbreak-logo
Police: 3.8 pounds of meth recovered in Fayetteville drug bust, 2 arrests made

5NEWS
5NEWS
 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville officers have arrested two individuals connected with a drug trafficking investigation. According to Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds, detectives with the Fourth Judicial Task Force have been investigating a drug trafficking organization operating in Northwest Arkansas. Over the course of the investigation, detectives have seized 15 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 firearms.

