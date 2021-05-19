Trek Bicycle makes it possible for retailers to sell their inventory to millions of potential online customers
Waterloo, WI – May 18, 2021 – Trek Bicycle has shortened the path-to-purchase for customers by providing retailers a way of displaying their in-store inventory on the brand's website, trekbikes.com, through a new digital integration with Locally, a leading shopping platform that connects online shoppers with the stores that carry the products they are searching for in their local area. To address the changes in consumer shopping behavior along with the increased need to connect people with the places that carry bicycles during a time of increasing demand, Trek retailers' inventory is now available for trekbikes.com visitors to browse and purchase.