Plan devised by Sen. Ron Wyden ties payments to economic triggers, raises minimums paid by statesPresident Joe Biden has endorsed key concepts that Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden has proposed to overhaul the nation's unemployment benefit system, which has gone largely unchanged since the Great Depression more than 80 years ago. Biden did so when he released details of his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, although he did not mention them during his speech to Congress in April. The White House statement mentions the $2 billion that he included in his $1.9 trillion pandemic recovery plan, which he signed March 11,...