Experienced Gaming, Esports and Digital Media leader elected to lead strategic direction of Alpha. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA), ('Alpha' or the 'Company'), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in Esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, is pleased to announce the appointment of current director, Jonathan Anastas, as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Anastas offers the Company more than two decades of leadership experience in esports, gaming, digital media, public markets and is currently the Group Chief Marketing Officer for ONE Championship and ONE Esports.