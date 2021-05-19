newsbreak-logo
Jeff Probst Hosts 'Survivor'-Themed ViacomCBS Upfront Presentation

By Michael Malone
nexttv.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ViacomCBS remote upfront presentation played up the vast reach of the group’s portfolio, which includes a broadcast network, several cable channels and Paramount Plus. Jeff Probst, host of Survivor, hosted the first half of the 45-minute presentation, with the likes of CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell, The Late Late Show host James Corden, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J among the network stars doing battle in a game of celebrity survivor.

