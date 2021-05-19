You's Jenny Ortega to play Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, Tim Burton's Addams Family-based Netflix series

Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix) - This new four-part documentary series examines the hunt for the “Son of Sam,” which captivated the world in the late 1970s, but also the story behind one of America’s most notorious serial murderers, which is all but forgotten. While the arrest and conviction of David Berkowitz brought the nightmare to an end for many New Yorkers, for journalist and “Ultimate Evil” author Maury Terry, the real mystery was just beginning. Terry, convinced Berkowitz had not acted alone, would go on to spend decades attempting to prove that the web of darkness behind the murders went deeper than anyone imagined – and his pursuit of that elusive truth would eventually cost him everything. Filmmaker Joshua Zeman (“Cropsey,” “Murder Mountain”) draws on archival news footage, conversations with the people closest to the investigation, and Terry’s own words and case files to tell a cautionary tale of a man who went down a rabbit hole and never came out.