TV Series

You's Jenny Ortega to play Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, Tim Burton's Addams Family-based Netflix series

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 hour ago

The eight-episode comedic “coming-of-age tale” charts the iconic character’s years as a Wednesday Addams Netflix Series Posterstudent at Nevermore Academy.

Primetimer

Primetimer

