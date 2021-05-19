HBO Max unveils Friends' emotional reunion trailer

“300” was the first movie Zack Snyder made at Warner Bros., and it marked the start of a partnership that lasted 15 years between the filmmaker and the studio. Adapted from Frank Miller and Lynn Varley’s comic book, “300” grossed $456 million worldwide and started a franchise that continued in 2014 with the Snyder co-penned “300: Rise of an Empire.” The sequel underperformed with $337 million worldwide. However, Snyder revealed to The Playlist that Warner Bros. was interested in continuing the “300” franchise to the point that he wrote a script for the third entry during the pandemic.