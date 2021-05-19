TNT orders docuseries Rich People Problems
RawTV, the production company behind Three Identical Strangers and Netflix’s Don’t F*** With Cats, is behind Rich People Problems. "The series reveals the untold true stories of greed, power and betrayal that lie beneath the façade of the wealthy and famous," according to Deadline. "Using startling, personal interviews and unseen archive each of the eight unique films will expose the lies, lusts, deceptions and deceit that lurk in the shadows of bulging bank accounts, private islands, TV fame and beautiful people. Viewers will be taken on a journey of twists, turns, surprises and revelations about how the glitter of wealth and lure of power can leave a trail of destruction. But when’s that ever stopped anyone trying to have them?"www.primetimer.com