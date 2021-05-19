TNT orders docuseries Rich People Problems

YouTube is getting ready to add even more original content to their site, as the company is teaming up with Will Smith and the rap group Migos for some brand new programming. During YouTube’s Broadcast Delivered advertising event, the company detailed a ton of new original series coming to the platform, with Will Smith’s docuseries leading the charge. The series, titled Best Shape of My Life, will be a six-part fitness series from Smith’s Westbrook Media. The show will chronicle Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from his agility to power to recovery and more. Along the way, he’ll team up with various guests, including pro athletes, scientists and experts, and top YouTube creators.