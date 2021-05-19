newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TNT orders docuseries Rich People Problems

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

RawTV, the production company behind Three Identical Strangers and Netflix’s Don’t F*** With Cats, is behind Rich People Problems. "The series reveals the untold true stories of greed, power and betrayal that lie beneath the façade of the wealthy and famous," according to Deadline. "Using startling, personal interviews and unseen archive each of the eight unique films will expose the lies, lusts, deceptions and deceit that lurk in the shadows of bulging bank accounts, private islands, TV fame and beautiful people. Viewers will be taken on a journey of twists, turns, surprises and revelations about how the glitter of wealth and lure of power can leave a trail of destruction. But when’s that ever stopped anyone trying to have them?"

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnt#Rich People Problems#Tnt#Films#Netflix Inc#Series Production#Revelations#Three Identical Strangers#Twists#Tv Fame#Surprises#Unseen Archive#Wealth#Beautiful People#Destruction#Production Company#Cats#Private Islands#Bank Accounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosCollider

Peacock Orders 'Perfect World: The Gamer Murders' True Crime Docuseries

Peacock has announced that they will be ordering a three-part docuseries called Perfect World: The Gamer Murders. The documentary will revolve around the true story of a grisly murder that occurred in Ontario, Canada back in 2019. So far, Lucid Media has signed on to produce the documentary, with Zack Weisfeld acting as executive producer.
Businessseattlepi.com

Why Netflix U.K. and Sky Teamed Up to Support Underrepresented Screenwriting Talent (EXCLUSIVE)

In an unprecedented move, streaming giant Netflix and Comcast-backed pay-TV operator Sky are teaming up with “Sex Education” and “Ms. Marvel” writer Bisha K Ali to create a screenwriting fellowship for six U.K. writers that will provide them with financial aid, a support network and ultimately a job in a writers’ room for either a Netflix or Sky program. For Variety, Anne Mensah, VP of U.K. Original Series, and Jane Millichip, chief content officer for Sky Studios, discuss their vision for supporting underrepresented screenwriting talent.
Behind Viral VideosComing Soon!

YouTube Orders Will Smith Fitness Docuseries, Migos Get Jewelry Show

YouTube is getting ready to add even more original content to their site, as the company is teaming up with Will Smith and the rap group Migos for some brand new programming. During YouTube’s Broadcast Delivered advertising event, the company detailed a ton of new original series coming to the platform, with Will Smith’s docuseries leading the charge. The series, titled Best Shape of My Life, will be a six-part fitness series from Smith’s Westbrook Media. The show will chronicle Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from his agility to power to recovery and more. Along the way, he’ll team up with various guests, including pro athletes, scientists and experts, and top YouTube creators.
TV & VideosPosted by
rolling out

50 Cent’s TV show canceled, new project on the way

50 Cent just took a Hollywood loss. Deadline has reported that his critically acclaimed series “For Life” has been canceled after two seasons. The show was inspired by the life of attorney Isaac Wright Jr. and was a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace, who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit.
NFLHollywood Reporter

Joe Montana Docuseries In the Works At Peacock

A docuseries about the life and career of hall-of-fame NFL quarterback Joe Montana is in development at Peacock. Montana will participate in the series, which will chronicle his career from high school to Notre Dame to the NFL, where he won four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers. The series will also feature interviews with celebrities, former teammates, coaches, and mentees of Montana. NFL Films is producing the series for Peacock.
BusinessTimes Daily

AT&T, Discovery join media brands as cord-cutters encroach

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T will join its media operations with those owned by Discovery, creating a new company in a $43 billion deal that will oversee CNN, HBO, TNT and TBS along Discovery's Food Network, HGTV and others. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

'Struggling' Harry determined to fly solo without Meghan, says body language expert

Prince Harry strikes a more solemn note in his new interview with Oprah Winfrey, at times struggling with his emotions as he deals with the tragedy of his past. In the dramatic trailer released ahead of mental health documentary The Me You Can't See streaming on Apple+ TV on Friday, the Duke of Sussex appears determined to offer his own help and guidance through exploring his own experiences.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Archie Harrison makes surprise appearance in trailer for Prince Harry's upcoming documentary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie Harrison made a surprise appearance in the trailer for the upcoming docuseries, titled The Me You Can't See. Prince Harry, who has joined forces with Oprah Winfrey, gave fans the first glimpse of the new mental health series on Monday afternoon. The show will premiere on Apple TV+ on 21 May, when all episodes will be available to watch.
TV & Videosdailysoapdish.com

90 Day Fiancé: Karine Staehle’s New Career

There have been many rumors floating around about 90 Day Fiancé cast member, Karine Staehle and how she is rumored to be having an affair with an American man, who is also a felon. Rumor has it that he also wants to kill Paul Staehle and fans think that this...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Everything You Need to Know About Ariana Grande’s New Husband (!) Dalton Gomez

While the rest of us were forming an intimate and, some might say, passionate relationship with sweatpants, Ariana Grande spent her quarantine time being cute with her new beau, Dalton Gomez...and now they're married!! "They got married. It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people," Ari's reps confirmed. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier." Yeah, I have questions due to being deeply nosy. Mostly just: