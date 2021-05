Savage is the kind of series that’s filled with so much over-the-top action it’s hard to not get dizzy. The latest iteration of the character is by Max Bemis, Nate Stockman, and Triona Farrell, who have put the title character through the wringer. This week, he’s back to protecting and saving lives after being bored to death on an island he thought would be his retirement place. Turns out, he kinda likes civilization even though the social media and constant distractions are annoying as hell. In this finale, the creative team goes to town on dinosaur monsters, Savage’s brother confronts him, and shots are fired at bronies.