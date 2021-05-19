Deputies involved in Andrew Brown shooting made mistakes and will get more training, sheriff says

The three Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies who fired shots at Andrew Brown when he was killed last month will be disciplined and undergo additional training.

But they will keep their jobs, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page.

“This was a terrible and tragic outcome and we can do better,” he said.

The sheriff’s office did not respond Wednesday to a question asking how the deputies will be disciplined.

In the video, Wooten said that two deputies did not turn on their body cameras during the operation. The sheriff also said the department’s tactical team, which was involved in the shooting, was supposed to have arranged for an ambulance to be on standby near the scene.

“That’s unacceptable,” he said.

The tactical team will be reconfigured and go through more advanced tactical training, Wooten said. The sheriff plans to use national experts to teach the latest and best practices on tactical operations, he said.

Brown was shot and killed April 21 by deputies who were attempting to search for drugs and arrest Brown on outstanding charges from Dare County.

District Attorney Andrew Womble announced Tuesday the deputies were justified in shooting Brown and would not face charges. Womble contended that Brown posed a threat as he drove his car toward deputies before turning and driving across a vacant lot to escape.

Womble made his decision following a probe into the shooting by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Wooten also posted a report Wednesday from an external review, which he arranged, of the Brown shooting by four investigators from other North Carolina sheriff’s offices.

The report made no conclusions about the justification of the shooting. But it did reveal that two deputies, Ryan Meads and Joel Lunsford, did not have body cameras attached to them, which is against policy.

The report reviewed the shooting based on all available body cam video.

Seven officers, including six Pasquotank County deputies and one Kitty Hawk police officer, arrived at Brown’s house on Perry Street at 8:34 a.m., the report said. An earlier release by the sheriff said all seven were Pasquotank County deputies.

Deputies Aaron Lewellyn, Robert Dwayne Morgan and Meads were riding in the rear cargo area of a Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office pickup truck. Brown was sitting in his blue BMW sedan in the driveway.

The team approached Brown with guns drawn, the report said.

Brown refused to get out of the car despite commands from the deputies. He backed up while Lunsford held the driver’s door handle, pulling Lunsford against the side of the car. The report said Lunsford was struck twice by the car as he attempted to get out of the way. None of the deputies were seriously injured, Wooten has said.

The first shot was fired 12 seconds after the tactical team arrived. The deputies fired a total of 14 shots in five seconds, Womble said. Lewellyn, Morgan and Meads were the only officers to fire weapons. Nine shots came from Glock pistols and five from an AR-15 rifle, he said.

The internal report said 13 shots struck the car. Womble said earlier this week that 14 hit the car and one ricocheted off and struck a nearby house.

Brown was killed by a fragmented round that struck him in the back of the head. It had likely passed through the back glass or a head rest. One other bullet hit him in the right arm. His other wounds were from shrapnel.

