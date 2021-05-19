newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Deputies involved in Andrew Brown shooting made mistakes and will get more training, sheriff says

By Jeff Hampton, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 1 hour ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07P9Is_0a4saqOK00
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in Facebook video Tuesday that deputies involved in the Andrew Brown shooting will keep jobs and get more and advanced SWAT training. Jeff Hampton

The three Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies who fired shots at Andrew Brown when he was killed last month will be disciplined and undergo additional training.

But they will keep their jobs, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page.

“This was a terrible and tragic outcome and we can do better,” he said.

The sheriff’s office did not respond Wednesday to a question asking how the deputies will be disciplined.

In the video, Wooten said that two deputies did not turn on their body cameras during the operation. The sheriff also said the department’s tactical team, which was involved in the shooting, was supposed to have arranged for an ambulance to be on standby near the scene.

“That’s unacceptable,” he said.

The tactical team will be reconfigured and go through more advanced tactical training, Wooten said. The sheriff plans to use national experts to teach the latest and best practices on tactical operations, he said.

Brown was shot and killed April 21 by deputies who were attempting to search for drugs and arrest Brown on outstanding charges from Dare County.

District Attorney Andrew Womble announced Tuesday the deputies were justified in shooting Brown and would not face charges. Womble contended that Brown posed a threat as he drove his car toward deputies before turning and driving across a vacant lot to escape.

Womble made his decision following a probe into the shooting by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Wooten also posted a report Wednesday from an external review, which he arranged, of the Brown shooting by four investigators from other North Carolina sheriff’s offices.

The report made no conclusions about the justification of the shooting. But it did reveal that two deputies, Ryan Meads and Joel Lunsford, did not have body cameras attached to them, which is against policy.

The report reviewed the shooting based on all available body cam video.

Seven officers, including six Pasquotank County deputies and one Kitty Hawk police officer, arrived at Brown’s house on Perry Street at 8:34 a.m., the report said. An earlier release by the sheriff said all seven were Pasquotank County deputies.

Deputies Aaron Lewellyn, Robert Dwayne Morgan and Meads were riding in the rear cargo area of a Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office pickup truck. Brown was sitting in his blue BMW sedan in the driveway.

The team approached Brown with guns drawn, the report said.

Brown refused to get out of the car despite commands from the deputies. He backed up while Lunsford held the driver’s door handle, pulling Lunsford against the side of the car. The report said Lunsford was struck twice by the car as he attempted to get out of the way. None of the deputies were seriously injured, Wooten has said.

The first shot was fired 12 seconds after the tactical team arrived. The deputies fired a total of 14 shots in five seconds, Womble said. Lewellyn, Morgan and Meads were the only officers to fire weapons. Nine shots came from Glock pistols and five from an AR-15 rifle, he said.

The internal report said 13 shots struck the car. Womble said earlier this week that 14 hit the car and one ricocheted off and struck a nearby house.

Brown was killed by a fragmented round that struck him in the back of the head. It had likely passed through the back glass or a head rest. One other bullet hit him in the right arm. His other wounds were from shrapnel.

Jeff Hampton, 757-446-2090, jeff.hampton@pilotonline.com

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
2K+
Followers
542
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Police Training#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Swat Training#Deputies Aaron Lewellyn#Perry Street#Outstanding Charges#Glock Pistols#Body Cameras#Weapons#Drugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Andrew Brown’s family can see only part of body camera footage, judge rules

The family of a Black man killed by police in North Carolina can see only some of the body camera footage captured in the deadly shooting, a judge ruled on Thursday.Andrew Brown was killed by police in Elizabeth City on 21 April as law enforcement attempted to serve a warrant at Mr Brown’s home. Judge Jeffery Foster stated that some of the body cam footage did not show the victim and therefore was not appropriate to be released. The move to publish the relevant section of the video comes a week after the same judge refused to grant access...
Crime & SafetyPosted by
WFAE

Family To See More Recordings Of Andrew Brown Jr. Shooting

The family of Andrew Brown Jr., who was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies in Pasquotank County, is expected to view more than 18 minutes of body camera video of the encounter on Tuesday. The recordings will be shown to Brown's relatives at 3 p.m., according to county officials. Family attorney...
Crime & Safetywglt.org

Andrew Brown's Family Views Longer Video Footage Of Fatal Shooting

After weeks of legal maneuvers, Andrew Brown Jr.'s family finally had the opportunity on Tuesday to see more of the last moments of the 42-year-old's life before he was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Elizabeth City, N.C., last month. Questions about Brown's death have persisted since the Black...
Crime & Safetythecoastlandtimes.com

Elizabeth City curfew lifted two weeks after Andrew Brown shooting

Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County have lifted curfews that were implemented after county sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a black man in the city. Websites for the city and county stated that the 8 p.m. curfews were lifted on Thursday. The curfews were implemented April 26 in the wake of protests...
Violent Crimesabccolumbia.com

Family of Andrew Brown to be shown more body cam footage of his death

CNN– The family of Andrew Brown Jr. will see more of the officer involved shooting that ended his life. Friday, a North Carolina judge issued a written order allowing Brown’s immediate family and one lawyer to view five videos of the shooting. According to the order, that’s around 20 minutes of the nearly two hours of footage that exist.
Texas Crime & Safetycbs7.com

Arrest made in Andrews shooting

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -An Andrews woman was arrested following a shooting that sent one person to the hospital, Andrews County News reports. Amanda Cash has been charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury. On Saturday night, Andrews police responded to the 600 block of NE Ave. G for a gunshot...
Minoritiesnewyorkbeacon.com

Deputy Killing of Andrew Brown: Clergy March, Demand Body Cam Video

Pastors and denominational leaders representing tens of thousands of parishioners posted demands to the courthouse door regarding the investigation of the killing of Andrew Brown Jr., an unarmed Black man who was shot in the back of the head by North Carolina deputies who wore tactical gear to serve warrants.