EBSCO Information Services Launches DynaMed® Decisions

Final thoughts from expert KOLs regarding treatment decisions and how they relate to patient accessibility when manage dyslipidemia. Norman Lepor, MD, FACC, FAHA, FSCAI: What’s really important—and we’re not here to give advice to the manufacturer of inclisiran—is the reputation a drug develops when it’s brought to the marketplace. It sticks. To Dean’s point, if you look at data published by Seth Baum and others, they found that the utilization of PCSK9 was somewhere about 0.3% of those who were eligible.