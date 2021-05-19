newsbreak-logo
EBSCO Information Services Launches DynaMed® Decisions

By PRWeb
Times Union
 5 hours ago

Latest Addition to EBSCO’s Clinical Decisions™ Product Suite Helps Clinicians Deliver Personalized Patient Care. EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) announces the release of DynaMed® Decisions, a groundbreaking, HIPAA-compliant clinical decision support solution designed to enhance clinical decision-making, decrease burden on clinicians and drive meaningful patient engagement. DynaMed Decisions allows clinicians to deliver effective, patient-centered, personalized care, enabled by deep integration into the EHR and clinical workflow.

