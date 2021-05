In the debut studio album by Marie Ulven, also known as Girl in Red, “If I Could Make It Go Quiet” features indie-rock and bedroom pop styles as seen before in her “Chapter 1” and “Chapter 2” EPs. The singer has called the album an “emotional recap” of 2020 where she explores her mental health and different sides of love. Ulven meant to release the album during 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she delayed it. “(The pandemic) ain’t gonna stop World in Red baby!” in an interview with NME in early April 2020.