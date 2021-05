As one of the more anticipated matchups heading into the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Florida Panthers find themselves in a bit of a David vs. Goliath situation. Even more so, if you were to look at the regular-season games between these two teams, shockingly, the Panthers were able to take the regular-season series over Tampa Bay 5-2-1. Despite the Lightning missing some significant pieces, the Panthers took advantage of their foes when they could. With the first Sunshine State Showdown beginning on Sunday night, all eyes will be on the state of Florida for the first round.