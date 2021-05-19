newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio Sports

Masks not mandatory when Dayton Dragons return to full capacity

By James Rider
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gl2xr_0a4saHwF00

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons will open up Day Air Ballpark to full capacity starting with their homestand beginning June 8. That’s when fans can expect to see a lot of changes at the ballpark compared to what was announced at the beginning of the season.

Masks will no longer be mandatory inside the stadium. If you are not vaccinated, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you continue wearing a mask. The Dragons have also opened up more seating for the final homestand in May, blocking off fewer seats.

Some COVID-19 safety measures will remain in place including touchless technology inside all restrooms, plexiglass at customer service areas, and cashless concessions. All 125 hand sanitizing stations will remain, and the Dragons will continue to adhere to special cleaning protocols for the facility and high-volume touch points.

The Dragons are not likely to keep the extra gates that they used for the first series of the season. There are some dividers for one way traffic on the concourses and accompanying signs that will no longer be used when June begins.

Dragons Executive Vice President Eric Deutsch said the team had always planned on reaching 100 percent capacity at some point this season and it is actually easier logistically to not have smaller incremental changes throughout the summer and instead be able to go to full capacity sooner.

“A lot of progress in a short time frame and it happened sooner than we thought. We’re very excited about June through the rest of this season,” Deutsch said.

The Dragons also have opened up more seats for the May 25-May 30 home stand. With the move back to full capacity, group outings (that were not allowable due to the six-foot socially distant rule) are now possible and the Dragons are happy to start booking groups for the entire 2021 season.

All party decks and suites are now available for sale. Party decks and suites are being offered at half price for the remainder of the year.

“We wanted to do something for all of our ticket holders and great fans … and we thought this would be a great way of saying thank you to the best fans in the country for their support during the pandemic,” noted Team President Robert Murphy.

With the changes also comes the return of some entertainment that’s been such a staple of the Dragons home games.

“We had some COVID procedures with our Green Team and our mascots so come June you’ll see a little bit more of them out on the stadium side not so much on the field we’re still keeping the bubble for the players,” Deutsch said. “Yeah you’ll see the mascots roaming around, the Green Team and we’ll be gearing up entertainment.”

As the Dragons get ready to welcome back larger crowds there’s only one area that they’re still looking to get back to full staffing levels in one area.

“Our concessionaires are going to be gearing up to have a lot more people in the ballpark so I think they’re still looking for volunteer opportunities for non-profits to work concession stands as well as hourly employees looking for a seasonal job in a fun environment,” Deutsch said.

The Dragons are scheduled to play 54 more home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays. No Monday games are scheduled at this time. Gates open one hour prior to game time.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
26K+
Followers
41K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Air Ballpark#Home Game#Go Game#The Dayton Dragons#Covid#The Green Team#Masks#Saturday Games#Plexiglass#Cashless Concessions#Half Price#Back Larger Crowds#Cleaning#Game Times#Hourly Employees#Sale#High Volume Touch Points#Group Outings#Touchless Technology#Customer Service Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBWLWT 5

Reds return to full capacity, will not require masks at GABP beginning June 2

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds will return Great American Ball Park to full capacity beginning June 2, team officials announced Friday. Team officials say the new guidance follows rules set forth by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. “The Reds are grateful to Governor DeWine and all the state and local officials...
MLBflyernews.com

Dayton Dragons set to return after one-year hiatus

The Dragons are set to return have their home opener Tuesday, May 11 versus the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark. Photo courtesy of Peter Burtnett, Flyer News. After the Coronavirus pandemic halted the sports world last spring, all of the sporting world was changed forever. The MLB was never able to get a realistic plan in place for its minor league systems, so the Dayton Dragons have not played a game since 2019.
Baseballredsminorleagues.com

Interview with Dayton Dragons outfielder Jacob Hurtubise

Usually I will transcribe interviews and pull some bits and pieces out of it and craft an article around it. But Jacob Hurtubise has a great story, and his interview also lasted quite a bit longer than most others do and rather than spend 90 minutes transcribing it I figured it would just make more sense to upload the zoom interview with the media from the Dayton Dragons.
Politicssomerset106.com

GREAT AMERICAN BALL PARK RETURNING TO FULL CAPACITY JUNE 2

The Cincinnati Reds will return Great American Ball Park to full capacity beginning June 2, 2021, following Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement ending Ohio’s coronavirus health orders. “The Reds are grateful to Governor DeWine and all the state and local officials who collaborated to usher Ohio through this dangerous and difficult...
PoliticsSentinel-Echo

Great American Ball Park returning to full capacity June 2

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Reds will return Great American Ball Park to full capacity beginning June 2, following Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement ending Ohio’s coronavirus health orders. “The Reds are grateful to Governor DeWine and all the state and local officials who collaborated to usher Ohio through this dangerous...
PoliticsCorbin Times Tribune

Great American Ball Park returning to full capacity June 2

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Reds will return Great American Ball Park to full capacity beginning June 2, following Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement ending Ohio’s coronavirus health orders. “The Reds are grateful to Governor DeWine and all the state and local officials who collaborated to usher Ohio through this dangerous...